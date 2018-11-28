Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TNK. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.43.

NYSE:TNK opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $292.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.47. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.95 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 95,879 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 238,177 shares during the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

