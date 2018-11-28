Telcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $17.15 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. In the last week, Telcoin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Telcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Kucoin. Telcoin has a total market cap of $17.15 million and approximately $95,282.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,898,527,175 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in.

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

