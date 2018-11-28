TELE2 AB/ADR (TLTZY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th.

Shares of TELE2 AB/ADR stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.18.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $730.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.28 million. TELE2 AB/ADR had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELE2 AB/ADR will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

