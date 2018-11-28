Telecom Italia (TI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Italia from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup upgraded Telecom Italia from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Telecom Italia from a market perform rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Telecom Italia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Telecom Italia has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $9.02.

Shares of TI stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Telecom Italia by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 139,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 76,933 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Telecom Italia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Telecom Italia by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Telecom Italia by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 573,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 138,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Italia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

