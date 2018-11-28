Tellurian Inc (TELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.90.

TELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

In other news, Director Charif Souki bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,912,594.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tellurian by 1,283.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 714,700 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at $8,326,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tellurian by 27.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tellurian by 39.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precocity Capital LP increased its stake in Tellurian by 80.0% in the second quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 45.00% and a negative net margin of 930.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

