Tenaris SA (TS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) will post sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the highest is $2.17 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $7.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Tenaris’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Tenaris from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Tenaris stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.70. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $40.64.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 50.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 248,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 28.5% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

