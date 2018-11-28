Tenet Healthcare (THC) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) shot up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.63. 1,373,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,840,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THC. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 47.38%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,180,000 after purchasing an additional 990,373 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% in the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 4,336,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,591,000 after purchasing an additional 786,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 165.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,208,000 after purchasing an additional 727,713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $16,949,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $15,094,000.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

