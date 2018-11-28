Tenneco Inc (TEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

Tenneco has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tenneco to earn $7.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of Tenneco stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.46. 3,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 47.05%. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenneco will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tenneco to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenneco stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

