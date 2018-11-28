Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Position Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,481,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921,785 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $527,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 315,000.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $200,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 136.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $56,334.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $56,334.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,940.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,531 shares of company stock valued at $152,749. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-teva-position-increased-by-fmr-llc.html.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.