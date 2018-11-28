Textron Inc. (TXT) Stake Lessened by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,534 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 283,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Textron by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 5,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 121,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.80. 3,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,488. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.49 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.15). Textron had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Textron to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Textron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/textron-inc-txt-stake-lessened-by-trexquant-investment-lp.html.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.