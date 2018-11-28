The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Stake Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ultimate Software Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $258.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.38.

NASDAQ ULTI opened at $246.57 on Wednesday. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.80 and a 12 month high of $332.43. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.41, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $287.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.20, for a total transaction of $131,996.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,663,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Swick sold 4,252 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,764.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/the-ultimate-software-group-inc-ulti-stake-lessened-by-keybank-national-association-oh.html.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.