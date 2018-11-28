TheStreet Downgrades Manitowoc (MTW) to D+

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTW. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $31.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NYSE:MTW opened at $18.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $696.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

