Thomas Cook Group (TCKGF) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -3.71

News coverage about Thomas Cook Group (OTCMKTS:TCKGF) has trended very negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Thomas Cook Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Thomas Cook Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Thomas Cook Group Company Profile

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

