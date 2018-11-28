Thomson Reuters (TRI) Given Media Impact Score of 1.10

Media coverage about Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Thomson Reuters earned a daily sentiment score of 1.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

