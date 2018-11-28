ThoreCoin Price Tops $27.10 on Major Exchanges (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $27.10 or 0.00628507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $53,127.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.16 or 0.02229964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00125079 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00196034 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.09347190 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,910 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

