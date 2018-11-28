Tiffany & Co.’s (TIF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TIF. Loop Capital set a $110.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

TIF stock traded down $12.41 on Wednesday, reaching $92.54. 10,265,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,496. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $141.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Shutzer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $31,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.40, for a total value of $905,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,435,050 and sold 22,148 shares worth $2,839,461. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4,305.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 345,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,436,000 after buying an additional 337,425 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $16,904,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 38,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.