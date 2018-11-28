Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,764,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,778,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,955,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,281,000 after purchasing an additional 876,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,034,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 732,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,940,000 after purchasing an additional 484,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Francesco Trapani purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.13 per share, with a total value of $620,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Shutzer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $31,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,435,050 and have sold 22,148 shares valued at $2,839,461. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TIF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Shares of TIF opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

