Tilly’s Inc Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (TLYS)

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. William Blair raised shares of Tilly’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $14.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $448.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.13. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.30 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $138,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,508.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,413,521 shares of company stock valued at $100,222,814. 48.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

