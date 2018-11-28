Timbercreek Financial Corp (TF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of TF traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.27. 65,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,777. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$8.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.76, a current ratio of 154.70 and a quick ratio of 154.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TF shares. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.24 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

