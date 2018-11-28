Time New Bank Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $10.54 million and $702,245.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Binance, OKEx and OTCBTC. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank was first traded on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,515,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,459,435,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OKEx, Binance, OTCBTC, Huobi, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Bibox, Hotbit, C2CX and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

