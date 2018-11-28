TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.17.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $55.50 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $62.50 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. 115,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,382,498. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 280.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

