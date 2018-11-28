TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TOG) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

TORC Oil and Gas stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 676,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. TORC Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of C$4.66 and a 12-month high of C$8.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TOG shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$10.25 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TORC Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.96.

In other TORC Oil and Gas news, insider Jeremy Wallis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.03, for a total value of C$281,200.00.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

