Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $33.73.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

