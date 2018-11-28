Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 29th. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of C$1.59 per share for the quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.39 billion.

TD opened at C$71.95 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$69.21 and a one year high of C$80.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, insider Michael George Rhodes sold 25,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.98, for a total transaction of C$2,039,579.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Desjardins boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, August 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.31.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

