Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of TD traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 95,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,812. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.43. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1,361.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 47.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

