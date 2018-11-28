Trade Desk Inc (TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles Sells 6,475 Shares of Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 6,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $778,100.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 52,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 26th, David Randall Pickles sold 15,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $1,811,400.00.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $129.43 on Wednesday. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $161.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 108.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 3.16.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $294,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $1,615,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,264.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after buying an additional 60,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $219,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

