Traders Buy Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $32.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $18.04 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.67 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Marsh & McLennan Companies had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Marsh & McLennan Companies traded down ($0.04) for the day and closed at $85.86

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

In related news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 80,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $6,825,877.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

