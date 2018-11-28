Traders Buy Shares of Honeywell International (HON) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on weakness during trading hours on Monday following insider selling activity. $145.81 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $89.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $56.54 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Honeywell International had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. Honeywell International traded down ($0.04) for the day and closed at $143.22Specifically, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,944,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,783.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $4,061,434.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,187,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,099. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

