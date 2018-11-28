Traders Buy Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $14.51 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $7.23 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $7.28 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded down $0.00 for the day and closed at $50.16
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,099,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 581,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 296.9% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 195,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 146,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,712,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 98,041 shares in the last quarter.
Featured Story: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.