Investors bought shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) on weakness during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. $135.84 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $130.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $5.01 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, J M Smucker had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. J M Smucker traded down ($7.90) for the day and closed at $101.28The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.09.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,280,000 after purchasing an additional 293,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 100.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,473,000 after purchasing an additional 421,792 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 6.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 637,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the third quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 37.7% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 28,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Traders Buy Shares of J M Smucker (SJM) on Weakness Following Weak Earnings” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/traders-buy-shares-of-j-m-smucker-sjm-on-weakness-following-weak-earnings.html.

J M Smucker Company Profile (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.