Traders Sell Shares of Altria Group (MO) on Strength After Analyst Downgrade

Traders sold shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $65.00. $78.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $127.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $48.70 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Altria Group had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Altria Group traded up $0.58 for the day and closed at $53.79

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 165.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

