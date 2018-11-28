Traders Sell Walt Disney (DIS) on Strength (DIS)

Traders sold shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $161.54 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $288.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $126.78 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Walt Disney had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. Walt Disney traded up $2.20 for the day and closed at $116.10

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total transaction of $106,500.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,705.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,319 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,061,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

