TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Director Graham Y. Tanaka Sells 32,385 Shares

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Director Graham Y. Tanaka sold 32,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $339,718.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,375.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.67.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. TransAct Technologies’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 149,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

