TransAlta Renewables Inc (RNW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$11.03 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$10.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.44%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of October 19, 2018, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,421 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

