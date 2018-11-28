Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 3.0% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $14,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 51,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,622. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/transamerica-financial-advisors-inc-boosts-stake-in-invesco-sp-500-low-volatility-etf-splv.html.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.