Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.94 Million Position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 7,425.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,165 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $615,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $713,000.

NASDAQ PEZ traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.46. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,578. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $47.36 and a 12-month high of $60.42.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

