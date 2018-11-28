Transocean LTD (RIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.20 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of RIG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 184,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,155,662. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Transocean has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.19 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mobius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

