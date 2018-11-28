Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.62 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 98.8% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.25. 33,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price target on Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $121,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,774,897.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 538,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,521,358.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,942 shares of company stock worth $8,272,885. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

