Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.71 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 468.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 55.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5,724.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 21,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $195.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $195.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.05.

BABA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,804,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,549,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $130.06 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

