Trexquant Investment LP Takes $4.08 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,765,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in United Technologies by 59.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 367,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,102,000 after buying an additional 137,238 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in United Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 230,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,213,000 after buying an additional 22,808 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 108.6% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 126,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,676,000 after buying an additional 65,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,404,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.33. 57,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,114,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $144.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.21%.

UTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Trexquant Investment LP Takes $4.08 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/trexquant-investment-lp-takes-4-08-million-position-in-united-technologies-co-utx.html.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.