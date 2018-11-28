TriMas Corp (TRS) Holdings Trimmed by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its stake in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,965 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 6.15% of TriMas worth $85,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth $5,246,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 274,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRS stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.79. TriMas Corp has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $223.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TriMas Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRS. ValuEngine lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TriMas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriMas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/trimas-corp-trs-holdings-trimmed-by-fiduciary-management-inc-wi.html.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.