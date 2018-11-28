TrueUSD Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00025201 BTC on major exchanges including Zebpay, Kyber Network, Bitso and Upbit. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $194.38 million and $44.24 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.02084085 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00128817 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00190367 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.38 or 0.08496785 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 191,417,038 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, Bitso, Kyber Network, WazirX, Kuna, Upbit, Bittrex, Zebpay, IDEX, Cryptopia, Koinex, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, CoinTiger and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

