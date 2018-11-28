Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,906,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,438 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 991,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 521,386 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,785,000 after purchasing an additional 389,191 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,985,000 after purchasing an additional 333,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,180,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Tupperware Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.65 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 145.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

