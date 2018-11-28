Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) Shares Bought by Silchester International Investors LLP

Silchester International Investors LLP grew its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 123.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,966 shares during the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox makes up approximately 0.5% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Silchester International Investors LLP’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 121.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 298.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,522.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 292,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

