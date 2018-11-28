Udg Healthcare PLC (UDG) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Monday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This is an increase from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of UDG traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 624 ($8.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,360. Udg Healthcare has a 12-month low of GBX 690 ($9.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 963 ($12.58).

UDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 884 ($11.55) price target on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 825.10 ($10.78).

In related news, insider Peter Gray acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 631 ($8.25) per share, with a total value of £88,340 ($115,431.86). Also, insider Myles Lee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.71), for a total value of £35,400 ($46,256.37).

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services to the healthcare industry in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant.

