Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.95.

Shares of RARE opened at $53.32 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $90.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.34.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 508.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5800.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $603,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $334,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,198.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,354,669. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,045,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

