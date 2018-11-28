Unilever N.V. (UL) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 74.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.77. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $58.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Unilever N.V. (UL) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/unilever-n-v-ul-shares-sold-by-fdx-advisors-inc.html.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.