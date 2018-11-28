Unilever NV (UN) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 744,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,487,000 after buying an additional 47,369 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Unilever by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 686,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,227,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Unilever to $65.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $58.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

