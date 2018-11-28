Unilever NV (UN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,786,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,119,000 after purchasing an additional 457,890 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,219,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,381,000 after purchasing an additional 129,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,998,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,075,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 935,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,197. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UN shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Unilever to $65.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

