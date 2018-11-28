Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Position Trimmed by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.47.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,448,713.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $147.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $116.51 and a 1-year high of $165.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

